The announcement of Oliver Bearman at Haas for the next championship adds, at least officially, another piece to the 2025 grid. Especially after the farewell of Nico Hulkenberg to Sauber-Audi, the possible arrival of the Briton at Haas seemed a concrete possibility, also thanks to the support of the Ferrari Driver Academy, which has guided his path in the preparatory categories for several years.

The official announcement came on Bearman’s home weekend, in front of his fans, where he will also be taking part in his third free practice session at the wheel of the VF-24 this weekend, in a programme that includes a total of six outings during the season.

The Briton will therefore split his time between the Formula 2 event and the Formula 1 free practice session, which will represent not only the opportunity to gain mileage aboard a single-seater from the premier series of open-wheel motorsport, but also to prepare himself as best as possible for the coming week. In the coming days, in fact, Haas will be busy with a private test session aimed at helping Pirelli in the development of the 2025 tires: among the drivers who will take to the track there will also be Bearman himself.

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal Haas F1 Team, Oliver Bearman Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

According to the English driver, it was precisely this bond with F1 that was the key aspect for his arrival in the top series next year. More specifically, it was that race in Saudi Arabia with Ferrari, in which he replaced the injured Carlos Sainz at the last minute, that put him on the right track to earn the seat at Haas in 2025, given that he is aware that his Formula 2 season so far has been less than exciting.

“I think I’ve done well since the beginning of the practice program and honestly, every time I’ve driven with Haas, because I also did the post-season test in Abu Dhabi, I think I’ve made a good impression. I’ve had performances that I’m proud of, which was important to me. I knew if I kept doing that, I would do enough to get a seat. And I’m happy that that’s finally a reality,” Bearman said in his first interview as a factory Haas driver.

“I feel that what I have done with an F1 car has had a significant impact. Of course, the race in Saudi Arabia, first of all, but also my three free practice sessions and the tests. For me, these elements have had a greater impact and I think that for the people who matter, it has also had a significant impact. But yes, you can’t hide the fact that my F2 season continues to be a bit difficult. And that always leaves a question mark in the back of your mind.”

The last year and a half in F2 has indeed been both bright and dark. In his debut year in the cadet category, the British driver managed to score several good results, including four victories, but there were also some poor weekends. It is no coincidence that Bearman himself, at the end of his first season in F2, had suggested that the target for 2024 would be to find consistency in results and performance, also removing those mistakes that weighed on his 2023.

Oliver Bearman, Haas VF-24 Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

However, the new season did not go exactly as hoped for several factors, including mistakes, many bad luck and an inconsistent Prema, beyond the pole in Jeddah and the victory in the Austrian sprint. For this reason, according to the Englishman, the sudden debut in Formula 1 with Ferrari in Saudi Arabia played such an important role in his career.

“I think the performance in Saudi Arabia was the moment when the stars aligned and that made my move to F1 possible, because I think without it it would have been really difficult, especially with how things are going at the moment in F2. That helped me a lot, it also gave me confidence in myself, because you never know how it will go until you race against real F1 drivers. It was my chance and I think I did a good job.”

“I think what I showed in Jeddah showed what I am capable of and that the rookies are not that far from the more experienced drivers. I think I made a good impression. Also, considering how the Formula 2 season is going, it is difficult to ignore that. But I still felt I could do a good job in free practice, I am happy because I think that is one of the main reasons why I am here now. [in F1]”.

Bearman only learned he would be driving for Haas last Sunday, during the Austrian GP weekend, where he took his first win of the season in the Saturday sprint race. It was certainly a relief to sign the contract because, even though he knew he was on pole for the seat, the market is always fast-moving.

Oliver Bearman, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“In F1, until you put a signature on a piece of paper, it’s not official. I knew we were working on it and that we were going in that direction for a while. But you can never celebrate too early, because F1 is a fast-changing world and your value is only that of the last race you took part in. So I was relieved when the signature finally arrived, I feel that all the sacrifices made have been repaid.”

As per tradition since 2014, each driver must choose a personal number to keep during their career. In the case of Bearman, the choice fell on 87, a number that finds a link with his family. “I will use 87. I couldn’t choose my number in Jeddah. And first of all, even if I had, it was the least of my worries! 87 is the number I raced with from the beginning and it’s the number my father raced with, because I was born on May 8 and my brother on August 7. So, 87 is the favorite number and will continue to be.”

Clearly, the focus now is on finishing the F2 season and preparing as best as possible, both mentally and physically, for his debut year in F1 with Haas. However, his dreams for the future are already clear, perhaps with that Rosso he has already worn for a weekend in Saudi Arabia.

“I want to be a successful driver in F1. I want to win races and championships and with the support and loyalty that Ferrari has shown me, it is right that I want to do it with Ferrari, it is every boy’s dream. Making my debut with them has obviously strengthened this dream, but at the same time I am also looking to the short and medium term. In the short term I finish Formula 2 and I am looking to next year with Haas and I am really excited.”