Another point for ‘Ollie’

Two races in Formula 1 with two different teams and two points finishes. The streak of positive results continues Oliver Bearman in his brief experience in the Circus, waiting for the English driver to make the long-awaited and definitive leap in quality as an official driver planned for next season with the Haasteam with which he achieved the 10th place in the last Azerbaijan GP after the seventh position achieved in his absolute debut with Ferrari in Saudi Arabia.

10th in extremis

The Englishman, who had started the Azerbaijan weekend with some difficulties with the accident in FP3, actually seemed to end the weekend outside the points zone despite starting from 10th place. Despite having maintained the top-10 at the start, the American team subsequently proceeded to swap positions with Hülkenberg, which excluded Bearman from the points zone. However, in the final part of the race, the contact between the Ferrari of Sainz and the Red Bull of Perez proved decisive for the developments in the standings: the German was in fact slowed down by some single-seater debrisallowing Bearman to move back up to tenth position just before the Virtual Safety Car.

Helped by luck

So, also helped by luck, the British driver took home a point in the weekend in which he had been promoted by the star-spangled team to replace the disqualified Magnussen: “I didn’t have the chance to finish in the points, but there was a bit of bad luck in front of me which allowed me to do it – Bearman admitted – I lacked pace in the first stint and lost some positions, which cost me some time in the race, because I found traffic and lost time. In the second stint I was quite happy with the performance. It’s difficult when you try to overtake, you have to push the tyres a lot and they overheat, so I pushed a lot to pass Colapinto and in the end Lewis passed me, using his experience”.

Out of the top 10 due to debris

These are the words of Hulkenberg, 11th but very close to finishing in the top ten: “It actually went better than expected. – he explained – we managed to find some rhythm and some speed, which I am very happy and satisfied with. Unfortunately, in the last laps I had some problems and the accident at the end took me by surprise. For me it was a safety car or even a red flag, as there was a real carnage along the straight. Instead it was a green flag, and there I lost positions and unfortunately also the result. The whole track was covered in debris and I hit a huge piece that I couldn’t see because of a car in front of me. It was a pretty crazy last couple of laps, unfortunately not in my favor.”