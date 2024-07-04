In 2025 at Haas

In the long history of drivers moving from GP2/F2 to the ‘big boys’ table’ of F1, there has rarely been a more unusual dynamic than the one the young English talent is experiencing Ollie Bearman. The 19-year-old, a leading product of the Ferrari Driver Academyis in fact struggling a lot this year in the cadet category, having rounded the halfway point of the championship in just 14th place in the standings. Yet his name has been just made official by Haas as the starter for the 2025 seasonwhich will be Bearman’s first full-time F1 car.

The 2005 class has in fact already made his GP debut this yearobtaining a sensational seventh place in Saudi Arabia, driving a Ferrariwhen he suddenly found himself called to replace Carlos Sainz, who had undergone appendicitis surgery. It was that performance, more than his current results in F2, that convinced Haas that he was ready for the big leap. Questioned by the media at Silverstone, Bearman tried to explain how non all the difficulties he is experiencing are attributable to him.

The ‘crisis’ in F2

“Differences between F2 and F1? I think it’s just the driving style. It’s quite different and I tend to get along better with the F1 one. – has explained – and then with our car, up until the Red Bull Ring, it had been quite difficult to find the right feeling. It was inconsistent, which is really difficult for a driver. Especially with a few tests it is really difficult, because the balance changes from one session to another. But I am really proud of the work done by Prema, because we have come a long way and I feel like we are now able to fight for the top”.

Dreaming red

Bearman will wear the Haas suit next year, but it is clear that in the long term the dream remains that of get back into the Ferrari cockpitthis time full time: “Without Ferrari, I wouldn’t be sitting here now. – acknowledged the Englishman – and my long-term dream remains the same. I want to be successful in F1. I want to win races and championships. And given the support and loyalty that Ferrari has shown me, it’s right that I want to do it with Ferrari“.

In Jeddah Bearman had raced with the #38 – assigned to him by default – but from next year his distinguishing number will be 87: “I will use the 87, this is confirmed – he concluded – I couldn’t choose my number in Jeddah and anyway that was the least of my worries. But that’s the number I’ve run with since the beginning. It’s the number my father ran with, because I was born on May 8th and my brother on August 7th, so 87 has been my favorite number and will continue to be so“.