The Tropical Storm Beryl will continue its advance over the Gulf of Mexico, aiming towards the coasts of Tamaulipas, throughout this Saturday, July 6. Its wide circulation will cause intense rains in Tamaulipas and Chiapas, as well as significant precipitation in the northeast, east and southeast of the country, and in the Yucatan Peninsula, according to information from With water.

Through the weather forecast According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN), the agency said strong winds and possible waterspouts are expected on the coasts of Campeche and Yucatan, extending to Tamaulipas on Saturday night.

In parallel, the low pressure channels in the north, west, center and east of Mexico, together with the divergence at height and the monsoon trough near the South Pacific, will cause showers and heavy rains in these regions and in the northeast and south of the country.

He hot environment will persist in the northwest and north of Mexico, with temperatures above 40°C in Baja California and Sonora.

Detailed forecast for Saturday, July 6:

– Heavy rains (75 to 150 mm): Tamaulipas and Chiapas.

– Very heavy rains (50 to 75 mm): Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Veracruz, Puebla (north), Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatan.

– Heavy showers (25 to 50 mm): San Luis Potosí, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos and Quintana Roo.

– Showers (5 to 25 mm): Baja California Sur, Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, Zacatecas, Guanajuato, Queretaro, Hidalgo and Tlaxcala.

– Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Baja California and Aguascalientes.

Wind and sea conditions:

– Wind gusts of 80 to 100 km/h and waves of 2 to 4 meters: Coasts of Tamaulipas and northern Veracruz.

– Gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and waves of 1 to 3 meters: Coasts of Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatan.

– Gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and dust storms: Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua.

– Gusts of 30 to 50 km/h and possible dust storms: Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas and Durango.

Maximum temperatures:

– 40 to 45 °C: Baja California and Sonora.

– 35 to 40 °C: Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Durango, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, Tamaulipas, Nayarit, Michoacan, Guerrero and Yucatan.

– 30 to 35 °C: Jalisco, Colima, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Morelos, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche and Quintana Roo.

Minimum temperatures:

– 0 to 5 °C: State of Mexico and Puebla.

The rains could be accompanied by electrical discharges, gusts of wind and hail, increasing the risk of rivers and streams rising, landslides, puddles and flooding in low-lying areas.