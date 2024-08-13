Hamilton in Ferrari: curiosity increases

There are still just over four months to go until the fireworks for 2025 are lit, but many fans are already eagerly awaiting what will be the arrival of Lewis Hamilton in Ferrarimade official by surprise even before the start of this season. A collective curiosity to see how the seven-time world champion, historically a rival of the Maranello house among his past at McLaren and Mercedes, will behave dressed in red.

Will the victories come?

A new line-up formed by the British driver and Charles Leclerc that Ferrari fans hope can be the basis for relaunching the ‘Prancing Horse’ in the fight for the world championship in the coming seasons. A contribution, that of Hamilton, which according to a compatriot of the #44 as Oliver Bearman could be effective and concrete to bring Ferrari back to the top.

Winning mentality

Someone Bearman believes in, in a 2025 that will see the young Englishman raised in the Ferrari Academy make his full-time debut in F1 with the Haas after a brief and convincing stint in Saudi Arabia with the Reds, when he was called to replace the unavailable Sainz: “I think that will bring a lot of experience to the team – he told Sky Sports – He won seven world championships, something not many can boast. He will bring a good mentality to the team, a winning mentality.and his talent is undeniable. He is one of the best ever. It’s fantastic that he can share his experience with me. I hope to learn a lot from him and I hope Ferrari does too, because I think it will be a valuable resource for the team“.

These are therefore Bearman’s hopes, combined with the dreams of the 19-year-old, currently in Formula 2 with Prema, not only of being able to one day reach the top of F1 with Ferrari, but also of being able to compete with Andrea Kimi Antonelli as early as next year. A desire, that of competing with his teammate in the cadet category of the Circus, which seems ever closer to being realized.