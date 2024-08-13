Real Madrid and Atalanta will face each other to be crowned European Super Champions. After winning their fifteenth Champions League, Real Madrid will start a season with the additions of Mbappé and Endrick to beat an Atalanta, current Europa League champion, who will not make things easy for them, in fact they will try to spoil the party. Next up, from 90min We provide 5 very probable predictions for the match:
With Kylian Mbappé’s possible debut, Real Madrid have a lethal weapon in attack. His speed and goalscoring ability could be decisive in opening the scoring and leading the Merengues to victory.
Both teams have an attacking and dynamic style of play. An open match with plenty of goal opportunities is expected. A high scoreline would not be surprising, with both teams constantly looking for the opponent’s goal.
With players like Bellingham and Valverde fit, Real Madrid could dominate the midfield, controlling the pace of the match and creating numerous dangerous chances. This superiority could be key to turning the match in their favour.
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois could be one of the stars of the match. His ability to make crucial saves at key moments of the match could be decisive in keeping his goal safe and giving the team security.
Real Madrid’s experience and quality could prove decisive in the critical moments of the match. The game is likely to be decided in the final minutes, with Madrid taking advantage of their ability to handle pressure and find the winning goal in the decisive moments.
