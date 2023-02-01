Scientists explain the impression of a “bear” on the surface of Mars. It appeared as if it had been carved before the camera of the planet’s Reconnaissance Orbiter. The experts in charge of HiRISE processed the images and published the portrait. “There is a hill with a structure that collapsed in the shape of a V (the muzzle), two craters (the eyes) and a fracture in the shape of a circle (the head),” reported the specialists at the University of Arizona, responsible for the system. “The circular fracture pattern could be due to the settlement of a deposit on a buried impact crater,” they specified.



Photo Afp / NASA / JLP-Caltech / UArizona







Newspaper La Jornada

Wednesday, February 1, 2023, p. 2a



