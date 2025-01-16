If on a cold day your body asks for a hot dish, don’t deny it, immerse yourself in the almost healing properties of a soup, a broth, a cream or a stew. Spoon dishes are the kings of winter and will warm not only your body but also your soul.

The best option is to always include seasonal vegetables with all its nutritional properties. If they are local, even better.

In today’s dish we bring together turnips, which are the tender leaves of the turnip, a bomb of antioxidants like all cruciferous vegetables, along with mushrooms, also rich in micronutrients. If we add some white beans to them, we will not only get that creamy touch but we will round out a recipe that is wonderfully comforting and also suitable for filling your tupperware.

Nabizas

200 grams

200 grams Cooked white beans

500 grams

500 grams Campiñones or portobellos

150 grams

150 grams Potatoes

2

2 sweet onion

1

1 Garlic

3 teeth

3 teeth vegetable broth

1 liter

1 liter Hot water

500-600ml

500-600ml Salt and black pepper

to taste

to taste sweet paprika

½ teaspoon

½ teaspoon Extra virgin olive oil

4-5 tablespoons

4-5 tablespoons Dehydrated mushrooms to decorate

An optional handful

This recipe does not require prior soaking since we will use already cooked and canned beans; we only need to rinse them well under cold water and drain them.

We will prepare the chopped onion in brunoise and the peeled and finely chopped garlic. We wash the turnips, fold each leaf in half and remove the nerve with the help of a knife, making a lengthwise cut. We cut the leaves into strips and set aside. We clean the mushrooms with the help of kitchen paper and chop them into slices. We peel the potatoes, wash them and cut them into small cubes. We begin by sautéing the onion and garlic in the olive oil in a large pot. We stir for a couple of minutes until they begin to brown. Add the paprika and sliced ​​mushrooms and continue sautéing for a couple more minutes. We heat the broth and add it to the sautéed mushrooms and onion. At that moment we are going to add the diced potato and cook for 10-12 minutes over high heat until it is soft. When the potato is almost ready, we are going to add the chopped turnip greens, the drained beans, salt, black pepper and the remaining hot water. Cook everything together for 10 more minutes. Remove a good ladle of our bean stew and blend in the blender. Return to the pot and stir well, making circular movements over the heat so that the stew acquires consistency and becomes a creamy sauce. Check the salt level and adjust if necessary. Serve the bowl or deep plate with a piece of good bread toast.

Optional: if we like a more intense mushroom flavor we can use a small amount of dehydrated mushrooms such as boletus or shitakes that we hydrate at the beginning of the recipe with hot water. At the last moment, drain the water and sauté with a splash of olive oil. We decorate the dish with these mushrooms that will give us extra flavor and texture.

