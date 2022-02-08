Just when the market picks up and gets on the launch pad for an always explosive closing, a strong turn in one of the teams from which the most can be obtained in said closing of the transfers. The Wizards, who started out as a shot under new Wes Unseld management and have been deflating as the season has progressed, have a roster full of players who are being debated between teams.. The most famous player Bradley Beal, is the first of the lists. Well, it was he who, in accordance with the franchise (in a decision that may give clues about what will happen in the next few hours), has been removed from the race this season. The shooting guard will not play anymore when he decides to undergo surgery on his left wrist, specifically for an injury to the scapholunate ligament, to solve the problems that he had been dragging in the last month.

With Wall and Westbrook’s experiments in pairing Beal with a similar-physical point guard now over, this season has been about marshalling talent to make a strong rotation. The pieces are not mating as Unseld wants, there has even been friction in the locker room, Davis Bertans has a very deep contract that he does not deserve and there are players who do not fit as teammates. Beal, who once promised eternal love, is at the starting gate and is one of those players who can be a differential in the fight for the title if he lands on the right team, an aspiration that has been with him for years.

The player has a personal option to renew for one more year at a rate of 36.4 million. On the other hand, this same summer it activates the option that some team, Washington or another if it is not still there, can offer him a 5-year contract for 245 million. A lot of money in both cases, although the one he suffers is not a worrying injury and should not affect the market movements of his agent.

The contracts of two centers, Harrell and Bryant, expire this season, so they are mobile. The fourth-highest earner, Caldwell-Pope, is only guaranteed $4 million from the next one and can also be cut if an option is considered. Rebuilding is underway in DC, though whether it will be large-scale remains to be seen.

Beal has spoken after the news broke. She assures that she waits “come back one hundred percent and continue to lead this team as we build a future together”. “Despite receiving intensive treatment in the last ten days, it has become clear that he was not going to be able to play under the standards that the fans and the team deserve”clarifies the player, 28 years old.