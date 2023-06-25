Beaches | There is a large variation in the temperatures of the bathing waters in the capital region

During the Midsummer weekend, swimming water temperatures in Helsinki, Vantaa and Espoo have ranged between 16 and 24 degrees. Temperatures and blue-green algae situations can change quickly.

Midsummer swimming pools are described as “almost perfect” in the news release of the innovation company of the city of Helsinki. Forum Virium Helsinki’s beach sensors measure the temperatures of swimming water at 30 beaches in Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa.

On Saturday evening, according to the measurements, the water temperatures are at their coldest around sixteen degrees in Aurinkolahti and Eiranranta. Pikku-Huopalahti and the Kuusijärvi swimming beach in Vantaa have the warmest temperatures and water of almost 24 degrees.

In mid-June, 36,000 people visited Uimaranta sensors’ website per week. Temperature information is updated every half hour throughout the year.

Pulahtajan however, you should avoid a few beaches. In Espoo, at Siikajärvi beach, a possible connection between the stomach disease epidemic and swimming water is being investigated.

Water samples were taken on Thursday, and swimming there is not recommended for the time being.

Swimming in Helsinki is not recommended this summer at the beaches of Iso Kallahde, Marjaniemi or Rastila. The recommendation is due to the poor quality of the water.

In addition, small amounts of blue-green algae were observed on the beaches of Mustikkamaa and Munkkisaari before Midsummer.

You can check up-to-date blue-green algae information on the outdoor exercise map.

Forum Virium Helsinki says in its announcement that many users have wished for blue-green algae monitoring in connection with temperature monitoring. However, according to the release, implementing this requires further reflection.