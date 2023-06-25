In these last hours the names of Antonella Fiordelisi ed Edoardo Donnamaria are occupying the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The influencer is making a lot of talk about himself for a social outburst aimed against the young face of Forums which has certainly not gone unnoticed. Following what happened, Edoardo Donnamaria decided to break the silence and respond to the attack of the former fencer. Let’s find out together what her words were.

The love story between Antonella Fiordelisi and Edoardo Donnamaria has reached the end of the line. Following the ex gieffina’s social outburst, in which she made a harsh attack on her ex-boyfriend, the young face of Forums broke the silence and to reply to the influencer’s words.

Antonella Fiordelisi makes a direct Instagram in tears: “It all started from him. I felt exploited for that kiss on stage at RTL then she treated me like m****a” pic.twitter.com/iqIUoGIplo — discomforttv (@disagio_tv) June 24, 2023

This is what Edoardo Donnamaria revealed about the love story with Antonella Fiordelisi:

I’m sorry about how things turned out. I will say a few words: privacy has nothing to do with it and I have explained it several times. I have decided not to appear with Antonella on social networks anymore because I think she can’t distinguish them from real life, she experiences them in a toxic way and the continuous inappropriate reactions are the clear proof. I won’t tell private facts because screwing up personal situations and feeding them to scum is not part of my character.

And, continuing, the former competitor of Big Brother VIP he then added:

Antonella is ill and needs people close to her who love her and above all who advise her well, don’t make cannon fodder. Behind her characters there are people who have feelings and suffer, try to stay close to her, who are important to her. I thought I was the right person to help her grow, but apparently maybe I need it too.

Finally, concluding, the young man face Of Forums he has declared: