It’s almost December. Still, winter feels like it started a bit early. It is not the case that there is tens of centimeters of snow in the country, but the temperature last night fell below zero degrees Celsius in many places. And that means you have to be careful if you’re on the road this morning.

Slipperiness due to freezing

Before you know it you’re standing backwards. It happens every year, especially at the beginning of winter. Motorists are suddenly surprised by slippery conditions. Sliding through and hitting another car or a lamppost in the residential area when you have just started on your way is no exception.

That is why the KNMI also issues code yellow in large parts of the country due to the risk of slippery conditions due to freezing. The warning is only not in effect in the coastal provinces. The freezing cold is temporary, in a few hours the temperature will rise and it will no longer be slippery. But even now in the morning when you go to work, school or whatever, it can certainly still be slippery.

Still good to keep in mind. Also for the rest of the week. It will also freeze in the coming nights. More winter precipitation is also planned for later this week. In short, winter seems to have arrived. Don’t say we didn’t warn you 😉

