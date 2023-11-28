Volkswagen is preparing to address the issue of excessive business costs through the reduction of its staff. According to what was reported by Reuters, which cites some German managers, the operation would be part of the broader 10 billion euro savings program developed by VW itself, the same one that would be at the center of negotiations with its works council. Objective? Increase not only efficiency in transition to electric carsbut also the competitiveness of its models.

Volkswagen and competitiveness

A topic that was also touched upon by Thomas Schaefer, CEO of Volkswagen, who said he was convinced that the high costs and low productivity are making the brand’s cars uncompetitive. “With many of our existing structures, processes and high costs, we are no longer as competitive as a Volkswagen brand”, his words reported by the news agency. Volkswagen recently said it intended to do not proceed with layoffs until at least 2029, trying to take advantage of the “demographic curve” to reduce its workforce. At this point, however, Volkswagen’s strategy linked to competitiveness could change.

Different sizes

In fact, it seems that the German giant is thinking of other measures to reduce the staff employed: all the details in this sense should be defined before the end of the year. “We have to try to be brave enough and honest enough, and leave aside all those things that are done twice within the company or that they are simply ballast that we don’t need to achieve good results”, admitted HR board member Gunnar Kilian.