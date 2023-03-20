Collaborators who use the social network for business purposes do not need to delete it; claims data protection

The British Public Radio and Television Corporation BBC asked his employees to uninstall the TikTok from their corporate cell phones. The only exception: employees who use the social network for commercial purposes.

The request was made in a BBC statement to employees, obtained by the newspaper guardian: “We do not recommend installing TikTok on a BBC corporate device unless there is a good business reason. If you don’t need TikTok for business reasons, TikTok should be deleted”.

According to the British company, the measure is given to avoid concerns related to the privacy of data sharing.

Employees working in areas like marketing will still be able to use the app. However, company leaders say new restrictions could come into effect if necessary.

The measure comes 3 days after the UK banned the use of the short video platform by government authorities also citing cybersecurity.

TikTok – an app focused on short videos– has recently become the target of widespread distrust among Western government officials. O CanadaThe European Commission and the U.S have already determined the exclusion of app from official devices due to the risk of theft of sensitive data.