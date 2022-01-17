With the monopoly of attention on social networks this weekend, “Big Brother Brasil 22” has not even started and has already set a record in advertising revenue. The reality show, which starts this Monday (17), has the most expensive break in national advertising and has already secured more than R$600 million to Rede Globo.

According to UOL, the carioca broadcaster offered the biggest commercial plan in the entire history of the “BBB”. Basically there are 3 advertising quotas linked to the program:

+ Big Brother winner, Juliette boosts wine sales by 40%, says SC company

+ Globo sells its headquarters in SP for R$522 million and will rent the property

– “Big” quota: R$ 91.9 million.

There will be 3 main advertisers in this edition of the program: Americanas, Avon and PicPay.

– “Angel” quota: BRL 69.4 million

Among the sponsors of the second advertising quota are: C&A, Heineken, P&G and Seara.

– “Brother” quota: BRL 11.8 million

The last category has: Above, Engov, McDonald’s and Quinto Andar.

These values ​​are related to the advertising table offered to the market. The numbers can change according to the negotiations – Globo does not disclose the exact values. However, for comparison, the second most expensive interval on Brazilian television is the beginning of Jornal Nacional: R$ 1.3 million. During the television news program, advertisers pay up to R$850,000 for a 30-second commercial insertion.

BBB22 can still extrapolate the R$ 600 million value with the commercialization of specific advertisements in tests or highlights related to the program. Among the companies that closed this type of participation are Coca-Cola, Downy, Doriana, Fiat and 99.

In 2020, the year in which the reality show underwent a reformulation and began to focus on dynamics with the internet, especially from the inclusion of influencers in the program, the BBB had six sponsorship quotas for R$ 42 million, according to Bloomberg.

The huge revenue, obtained with a low budget (less than that of a soap opera, for example), makes the program the most profitable in Globo’s programming: it is equivalent to 70% of Globo’s annual expenditure, with figures relating to the financial balance of 2020. In that year, Globo recorded liabilities of R$ 1 billion only with salaries and social charges, according to the balance sheet released in March 2021.

A report published by the Fitch agency states that Globo has BRL 12.1 billion in cash and financial investments, despite a debt of BRL 5.7 billion. In 2020, the company had revenue of R$ 12.5 billion. For this year, the agency estimates that Globo’s net revenue should grow 11% and reach R$15.7 billion.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

