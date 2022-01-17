Baltic Sea Russian warships leave the Baltic Sea, but new threats are likely to come: “Finland and partner countries have strengthened their defenses for this very purpose”

According to researcher Pete Piirainen, the situation in the Baltic Sea is above all about Ukraine and last week’s negotiations, which were disappointing for Russia. According to Piirainen, Sweden has reacted consistently.

To the Baltic Sea Russian naval landing craft that arrived last week are leaving the area, said the Swedish Armed Forces’ Chief of Operations Michael Claesson To Swedish radio on Monday.

The ships set sail in two groups of three ships. On Monday morning, three of the six ships were on their way to the Kattegat, a Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter said.

One of the Russian ships is an Ivan Gren-class landing craft, which can accommodate an entire battalion as well as 36 combat vehicles or 13 heavy tanks. The Ivan Gren-class ships are the largest new warships that Russia has built since Soviet times.

Swedish increased its military readiness at Gotland, for example, over the weekend, but Claesson said the reason was not just the movements of Russian ships but the wider picture.

According to Claesson, Sweden is not currently facing any acute threat, but the security situation in the Baltic Sea region has deteriorated for some time.

According to Claesson, the Swedish Defense Forces take a number of different actions across the country, some visible to the public and some not.

Visiting senior researcher Pete Piirainen The Institute for Foreign Affairs is reminded that the security of the Baltic Sea should not be dealt with separately at present, but that it is all about the crisis in Ukraine.

Pete Piirainen

He interprets that Russia’s actions in the Baltic Sea are above all negotiations with the West, which ended last week in a different way than Russia had hoped.

There is no need to worry about maintaining peace in the Baltic Sea right now, but the situation will live on for a long time to come, Piirainen estimates.

“Finland and the partner countries have strengthened their defense and developed co-operation for such situations.”

After the departure of the Russian ships, there seems to be another more harmonious moment ahead, but the news from Ukraine may electrify the atmosphere momentarily.

“We will certainly see measures from Russia that will escalate this situation, and will be relaxed again.”

Military According to Piirainen, the spectacular increase in readiness on Gotland is in line with Sweden’s previous reactions.

From Finland’s point of view, the operation may have looked great, but on the other hand, the closely followed Russian ships were close to Sweden in the southern Baltic Sea.

“I think Sweden is acting consistently in relation to how it has worked in the past,” says Piirainen.

“In Sweden, the defense was run down, and it is now important for them to send a message to their citizens and partners that the defense has been strengthened, and now they are able to respond to this situation.”

Also NATO warship is stationed in the Baltic Sea south of Sweden, says Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet. NATO has confirmed the matter to the newspaper.

According to the NATO representative, the ship is monitoring the situation in the area and this is a planned investment.

“We are there to show presence and solidarity with the entire alliance,” a NATO spokesman said.

According to Aftonbladet, Dutch HNLMS Rotterdam will operate through the Sound on Saturday. According to Marine Traffic, which monitors maritime traffic, it has remained in the sea area over the weekend.

The ship was moving south of the Danish island of Bornholm during Sunday night and the night before Monday.

HNLMS Rotterdam is the flagship of NATO’s Rapid Reaction Force, built for helicopter operations and the docking of landing craft.

In Sweden there was also news over the weekend that a rather unidentified plane had moved over the Forsmark nuclear power plant on Friday night and disappeared from view. It tells about this, among other things SVT.

The first sighting of the plane was made by a guard after eight in the evening. According to the findings, the plane flew for a while in the area of ​​the nuclear power plant and then flew towards the island of Gräsö.

For more than an hour, police tried to catch the plane with a helicopter, among other things – to no avail.

Forsmark is Sweden’s largest power plant, located on the Swedish coast about 150 kilometers from Stockholm. So far, according to police, there is nothing to suggest that the plane landed or dropped anything on the site of the nuclear power plant.

At the same time, airborne targets have been reported in the vicinity of nuclear power plants in Oskarshamn, Ringhals and Barsebäck. Oskarshamn also has an important port with a ferry connection to Gotland.

“It happens from time to time. We have also changed the legislation so that such an aircraft can be shot down. The investigation is now up to the police, ”said the Swedish Minister of Defense Peter Hultqvist To SVT.

Russia has concentrated an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s borders and reiterated its desire for a binding promise that NATO will no longer expand eastwards. Russia, for its part, has said it is not planning an attack on Ukraine.

Russia and Belarus plan to hold joint military exercises in February. The leader of Belarus told the matter on Monday Alexander Lukashenko according to the state news agency Beltan.

“We are planning to start the exercises. Decide on an exact date and let us know so that we are not accused of suddenly assembling troops as if we were preparing for war, ”Lukashenko told his country’s defense minister.