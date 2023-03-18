Former State Secretary of Justice Fred Teeven (VVD) will be a scout in the formation of a coalition in the province of South Holland. He does so at the request of BBB, the big winner in the Provincial Council elections last Wednesday.

As in all other provinces, the BoerBurgerBeweging was also the big winner in South Holland. The party received 13.7 percent of the vote, slightly more than the VVD with 12.9 percent. This gives BBB 9 seats, followed by the VVD with 8 seats and GroenLinks with 6 seats. During the elections, Teeven was on the candidate list of the VVD in South Holland, in 12th place.

On Saturday, BBB South Holland invited all elected factions in the newly to be appointed Provincial Council for an initial introduction and interpretation of the election results. At the end of the meeting, BBB Zuid-Holland proposed to let Fred Teeven get to work as a scout.

Teeven will investigate whether there is sufficient basis to put together a coalition that can count on enough support in the new Provincial Council of South Holland.

Mayor of Waalwijk

A scout was also appointed in North Brabant on Saturday, who was nominated by the BBB; the mayor of Waalwijk Sacha Ausems. Ausems is not affiliated with any political party. “We want to conduct the discussions in an open process. It is precisely Ausems’ neutral position and her administrative experience that make her suitable for this role,” says John Frenken, BBB party chairman in North Brabant. The mayor says he is honored with the assignment.

BBB was also the largest in North Brabant, with 11 seats. The VVD (9 seats) and GroenLinks (5 seats) also follow here. In the exploratory phase, BBB mainly wants 'that it should become clear which themes are sensitive according to the parties in the Provincial Council'. "In recent years, we have learned that developments and challenges are following up at an ever-increasing pace," says Frenken. The exploratory talks are expected to be completed around Easter.

North Holland

In the province of North Holland, Ankie Broekers-Knol, former chairman of the Senate and former State Secretary for Justice and Security, has been asked to conduct exploratory talks. “In Ankie Broekers-Knol we have an explorer with extensive experience in public administration in whom we have complete confidence,” says BBB party leader Ingrid de Sain.

Scouts had already been found in the provinces of Groningen and Utrecht to see which coalitions are possible there. In Groningen it concerns mayor Ard van der Tuuk of the municipality of Westerkwartier and in Utrecht mayor Danny de Vries van Oudewater.

Comment can be found at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name are placed. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and therefore put their name to it. Those who still need to enter their name can do so by clicking 'Login' at the top right of our site.

