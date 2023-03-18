The new president of the Superior Military Court (STM), Lieutenant-Brigadier Francisco Joseli Parente Camelo, said yesterday that the Brazilian Armed Forces “have no power” moderator. “It is not in the Constitution that we have to keep the Powers under our tutelage, it is nowhere”, said the official, during an interview with GloboNews.

Camelo reiterated this Thursday, the 16th, even though the Guarantee of Law and Order (GLO), provided for in article 142 of the Federal Constitution, does not belong only to the Armed Forces and that the measure must be used exceptionally, and only in extreme situations. The article deals with the role of the Armed Forces, but is distorted by supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) as a justification for defending military intervention in the country.

The PT articulates the elaboration of a proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) to reformulate Article 142, to prohibit the participation of active-duty military personnel in public office and to end GLO operations. The Planalto Palace, however, resists the idea, on the grounds that it is not time to pick a new fight. On Wednesday, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva met with the top of the Navy and intends to also meet with the commands of the Army and Air Force, in an attempt to get closer to the military.

Supreme

In the interview, the president of the STM also assessed that any legal issue in the country must be evaluated by the Federal Supreme Court (STF), in order to guarantee the maintenance of the rule of law.

Camelo took office the day before yesterday, faced with a scenario of questioning the role of the military in Brazilian politics, especially after the Bolsonaro government, which ended last year, in which active-duty officers were part of the first echelon.

“I agree with the Ministry of Defense that the military who want to act in politics should go to the reserves. I think the military has to dedicate itself to its activity, ”he said. He claimed to be in favor of the PEC that deals with the prohibition of military candidacies.

Asked about the political positioning of active duty military personnel on social media, the president of the STM stressed that the behavior is characterized by a “disciplinary transgression”, which is punishable.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.