Chihuahua, Chih.- PRI deputy Omar Bazán called on the Secretariat of Public Function to investigate the list of assets of Javier Corral, especially to see if the 14 properties, which add up to 73.6 million pesos, are in his asset declaration.

Bazán Flores, one of the main critics within the PRI regarding the irregularities detected in the Government of Javier Corral, emphasized the case of the rustic land of Nombre de Dios, which appears in the Public Property Registry in the name of Corral Jurado under strange circumstances.

“We also ask the State Administrative Court (TEJA) to apply the corresponding sanctions for the irregularities in the land acquired,” the legislator stated.

He called on the justice institutions and administrative bodies to approach the case with all seriousness, taking care of due process; however, he made it clear that in his opinion Corral is a corrupt character who represents white-collar corruption.

He said, however, that the crimes must be proven by the justice institutions and called on the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office to stop covering up and protecting Corral, who must face justice in Chihuahua.

