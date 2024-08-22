MMiguel Ángel Borja continues to live up to the trust placed in him at River Plate. This Wednesday, the Tierralta (Córdoba) native scored a goal that is helping to secure passage to the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores.

Borja scored in the 34th minute, when he took advantage of a pass from Rodrigo Aliendro, after an error in the exit of Talleres and a bad pass from Juan Camilo Portilla.

This is Borja’s sixth goal in the current edition of the Copa Libertadores, making him the second top scorer in the tournament, behind Botafogo’s Junior Santos, who has nine, and tied with Atlético Mineiro’s Paulinho and Peñarol’s Maximiliano Silvera.

River is winning 2-1.

Miguel Ángel Borja, the top Colombian scorer in the history of the Copa Libertadores

Besides, Borja reached 30 goals in his career in the continent’s top club tournament and with that, becomes the top Colombian scorer in the history of the Libertadores. He surpasses Ántony de Ávila, who scored 29.

It is worth remembering that Borja was the tournament’s top scorer in 2018, playing for Palmeiras, an honor shared with Wilson Morelo, from Santa Fe.

Borja is now equal in sixth place in the tournament’s all-time scoring charts with Argentina’s Lucas Pratto and Uruguay’s Julio César Morales. He is one goal away from fourth place, which is shared by Brazil’s Gabigol and Argentina’s Daniel Onega.

News in development.

