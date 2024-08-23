Baywatch: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Italia 1

Tonight, Friday 23 August 2024, at 9:20 pm on Italia 1, Baywatch will be broadcast, a 2017 film directed by Seth Gordon and starring Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario. The film is the cinematic adaptation of the American television series of the same name that aired from 1989 to 2001. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

Lieutenant Mitch Buchannon is the lifeguard foreman of the beaches of Emerald Bay, Florida, along with his two trusted colleagues Stephanie Holden and CJ Parker. With three spots left open, a tryout is called, which is won by the boastful former Olympic swimming champion Matt Brody, the intelligent Summer Quinn and the clumsy computer expert Ronnie (on his third try and in love with CJ). In the meantime, the new owner of the exclusive Huntley Club, Victoria Leeds, arrives in Emerald Bay, with rumors hanging over her that she is the head of the trafficking of a very dangerous drug called “Flakka”.

As in his Olympic career, Brody doesn’t care at all about the importance of working in a team and for this reason Mitch keeps an eye on him (even hosting him in his house) trying in vain to make him understand that Baywatch is not simply a group of lifeguards but a family that takes care of the general safety of the beaches: for this reason, when a first body is found on the beach connected to the bags of drugs washed ashore by the current, the group begins to investigate, often coming into conflict with the police. However, when Captain Thorpe discovers that no lifeguard was present at the watchtower the morning a second body is found because they were busy carrying out the investigation, he fires Mitch and the command passes to Brody, who in the meantime has developed a reciprocated interest in Summer.

After discovering that all the murders are connected and that they are actually aimed at getting Victoria the land ownership of the entire beach, the Baywatch group realizes that the next victim will be Councilor Chun and therefore they go to the party organized by Leeds on her yacht. Stephanie and CJ save the man while Summer and Brody find the drugs hidden under the boat; however, when these two split up, Victoria’s henchmen hit Brody, knocking him out. Leeds then decides to lock Matt in a cage and throw him into the sea, but Mitch intervenes just in time to save him.

Baywatch: The Cast

We have seen the plot of Baywatch, but what is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Dwayne Johnson: Mitch Buchannon

Zac Efron:Matt Brody

Alexandra Daddario: Summer Quinn

Kelly Rohrbach: C.J. Parker

Ilfenesh Hadera: Stephanie Holden

Priyanka Chopra: Victoria Leeds

Jon BassRonnie Greenbaum

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II: Garner Ellerbee

Rob Huebel: Captain Thorpe

Hannibal Buress: Dave

Belinda: Carmen

Jack Kesy:Leon

Amin Joseph: Frankie

Izabel Goulart: Amber

Charlotte McKinneyJulia

Oscar Nuñez: Counselor Rodriguez

David Hasselhoff: The Mentor

Pamela Anderson as Casey Jean Parker

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Baywatch live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will air tonight – Friday 23 August 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.