Anna Foglietta’s heartfelt appeal to help the rescuers involved in the fire at Cinecittà: “the woman rescued is my sister-in-law”

Anna Foglietta launches a heartfelt appeal on Instagram. She has urgently asked for blood donations for four rescuers who were seriously burned in the fire that affected the area between Cinecittà East and Torre Spaccata. Among the injured, a woman, who is now fighting between life and death, is the actress’s sister-in-law.

Anna Foglietta’s heartfelt appeal on social media for the rescuers of the fire at Cinecittà

The fire, which broke out yesterday afternoon in Filomusi Guelfi Street, It quickly consumed a large area, fueled by strong winds and dry grass. The flames reached great heights, making it difficult for firefighters and Civil Protection to intervene. Rescuers intervened en masse to put out the blaze that was getting dangerously close to nearby homes. Four members of the team involved in the field were seriously injured and are now in critical condition at the Sant’Eugenio Hospital.

In a statement, doctors at Sant’Eugenio described the seriousness of the patients’ conditions, clarifying that blood donation is not necessary. The four injured will undergo a delicate skin transplant on Tuesday:

“For the next 3 or 4 days, it will not be possible to issue bulletins until the patients, for whom blood donation is not necessary, are surgically operated.”

The team leader of the Fire Department, a 52-year-old man with burns on 54% of his body is the most serious. Although he is breathing without the aid of machines, his condition is critical. The other injured are three Civil Protection volunteers: a 33-year-old man with burns on 31% of his body, a 29-year-old boy hospitalized in intensive care with 9% of burned surfaces, and a 38-year-old woman with 19% of her body compromised.

A volunteer recounts the agony of the screams that could be heard from a distance and that will forever be etched in his memory. Anna Foglietta has invited anyone who can to go to Piazzale dell’Umanesimo 22, from 8:00 to 11:30, every day, to donate blood.

Read also: They lost their lives while saving a family from a fire: who were the firefighters Nicola and Giuseppe and what happened