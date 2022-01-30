It was found that the Bayonetta 3 lead designerPlatinumGames’ Switch exclusive, left the studio in 2020. Could that be one of the reasons for the game’s delays?

Marius Hermanavicius has been a part of PlatinumGames for about four years and a month, according to his LinkedIn profile. During this time he worked on Scalebound, which was canceled for Xbox. He was then in charge of level design and boss meetings in Astral Chain (between 2017 and 2019), and most recently attended Bayonetta 3 from September 2019 to April 2020.

Bayonetta on a train

Since August last year, he works as game designer at Tango Gameworks Xbox (working on Ghostwire: Tokyo, the exclusive PS5 console timeline, also coming to PC since D1).

We remember that Bayonetta 3 it was announced in 2017 and although the public has been a little concerned about the project over the years, there is apparently nothing to worry about. It’s possible that the lead designer’s farewell influenced development and there were delays – obviously it’s just speculation. Fortunately, Nintendo has recently shared a new trailer – confirming that the expected title would arrive in 2022.