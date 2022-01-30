The right-hander Wilmer Ríos was impeccable on the mound, the Cuban Félix Pérez hit a home run and the Mexican champion, Charros from Jalisco, came back to life this Sunday Caribbean Series-2022 with a 1-0 victory against Barranquilla Caimans, from Colombia. The tournament is played in Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic).

Reinforcement for the Caribbean classic, coming from the Naranjeros de Hermosillo, Ríos was dominant in six innings and two thirds of work, limiting his opponents to three hits, to score the victory (1-0). He dished out five strikeouts. He did not give tickets.

The only race of the match for Charros

Pérez, for his part, bounced the ball in the second inning with a shot to right field off pitches from Porfirio López. The relievers Enrique Burgos and Roberto Osuna polished the jewel of Ríos, by completing the route without major setbacks. Osuna saved.

The first batter he faced, Major Leaguer Harold Ramírez, gave him a hit, but the firefighter controlled Reynaldo Rodríguez with a fly ball and guillotined Edgar Figueroa and Mauricio Ramos.

Pérez’s home run was the only blink of the defeated López (0-1). He allowed four hits and one run in five innings, with four strikeouts. José Cardona, in a pitching game, was the only batter who doubled, going 2-4.

Caimanes finished with a 2-1 record, after winning in their first two presentations: they beat Navegantes del Magallanes, from Venezuela, 6×1, on Friday, in the first victory of a Colombian ninth in the tournament, and then, on Saturday , beat Astronautas de Los Santos, from Panama, by 6×5.

Caymans will have action again this Monday

The next match of the Colombian champion will be this Monday, against the local ninth, Gigantes del Cibao, starting at 7:00 p.m., Colombian time. The game can be seen on Claro Sports 2.

