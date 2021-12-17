Nagelsmann’s team continues to dominate in the league. Muller opens the dance, then Upamecano, Sané and the usual Lewandowski also score

Another victory, the fifth in a row in the league. This with the help of the opponents. Bayern Munich beat Wolfsburg 4-0 (Müller decided in the 7th minute, which took advantage of a mistake by Casteels, Upamecano in the 57th minute, Sané in the 59th minute and Lewandowski in the 88th minute) and returned to +9 against Dortmund, committed on Saturday against Hertha. The Bavarians, on the other hand, will return to the field only in 2022: they will host Borussia Moenchengladbach in their debut match.

The race – Nagelsmann confirms the 4-2-3-1 with Roca and Musiala inside midfield and with Gnabry, Müller and Sané behind Lewandowski. Already in the 7th minute Bayern took the lead with Müller: on a shot by Gnabry from the edge Casteels was awkward and blocked centrally, allowing Müller to rest the ball in the empty goal. Wolfsburg responds immediately and touches a draw with Weghorst, good at getting rid of Davies with his heel before kicking in the door almost with a sure shot, but Neuer is exceptional and saves the result. On 11 ‘Casteels again gave Lewandowski a good chance by rejecting Sané’s shot from distance, but the Pole wasted. In the 25th minute a gigantic goal ball for Musiala, triggered by Davies, who after passing Lacroix does not frame the goal from an excellent position. Two minutes pass and it is Lewandowski, with the header, who wastes another good opportunity.

The recovery – The second half opens with a header from Brooks who, on a set piece, does not hit the Bavarian goal from an interesting position. In the 57th minute, however, Bayern scored: on a corner action Sané served Müller who raised the ball for Upamecano who headed 2-0. Two minutes pass and the Bavarians drop the trio: Gnabry breaks through on the right, serves Sané who places the ball on the far post. With the triple advantage, the Bavarians limited themselves to managing the result, finding the automatic 4-0 in the 88th minute: Upamecano rewards Musiala’s shot that heads for Lewandowski who makes a 4-0 left. This is the last emotion of the match, with Bayern scoring 4 more goals against Wolfsburg after the 5-0 win against Stuttgart. Nagelsmann’s team dominates games and the league. And if she is even helped to unlock races, stopping her becomes impossible …

