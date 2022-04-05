The Bavarian coach sarcastic about the choice of rivals: “I would have clearly said to let it go.” Now the federation will decide
Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann harshly criticized Freiburg for appealing after a 4-1 Bundesliga defeat at the weekend after the German champions played for 18 seconds with 12 men following a missed substitution correctly. “From a personal point of view I can’t understand what Freiburg are doing, because they wouldn’t have scored two goals in 18 seconds or maybe one. Personally I wouldn’t have done it because I don’t think you use a third party mistake to get points maybe because of pressure from fans or sponsors. I don’t know if you can pat yourself on the back if you play in Europe for three points you didn’t win on the pitch. I wouldn’t be so happy. So I would have clearly communicated to the club that we don’t appeal “.
THE FEDERATION DECIDES
–
Bayern played briefly with an extra player when they made a double substitution at 86` when the old number of Kingsley Coman was shown and did not go off the pitch. The German football federation will now decide on the outcome of the match but no timetable has been set. Bayern lead the Bundesliga with nine points while Freiburg, fifth, are three points from last place in the Champions League with six games remaining in the league.
April 5, 2022 (change April 5, 2022 | 20:02)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Bayern #Freiburg #appeal #Nagelsmann #score #goals #seconds
Leave a Reply