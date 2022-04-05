Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann harshly criticized Freiburg for appealing after a 4-1 Bundesliga defeat at the weekend after the German champions played for 18 seconds with 12 men following a missed substitution correctly. “From a personal point of view I can’t understand what Freiburg are doing, because they wouldn’t have scored two goals in 18 seconds or maybe one. Personally I wouldn’t have done it because I don’t think you use a third party mistake to get points maybe because of pressure from fans or sponsors. I don’t know if you can pat yourself on the back if you play in Europe for three points you didn’t win on the pitch. I wouldn’t be so happy. So I would have clearly communicated to the club that we don’t appeal “.