In the most difficult match since he took charge of the Bavarian club last month, the German coach hopes to achieve another victory over City after his former team led Chelsea to the Champions League title by defeating Pep Guardiola’s team in the 2021 tournament final.

Bayern, the leaders of the German first division, won the prominent European championship six times, while City is still searching for its first continental title, but despite these titles, Tuchel feels that all pressure will be on the Manchester City team.

Tuchel told reporters, “Today we will not be favorites to win, and that’s okay. We have to remain confident in ourselves and perform well.”

In response to a question about how Bayern dealt with City, Tuchel said, “Pep’s clubs are always distinguished by his unique style. We will try to find ways to compete, whether with or without the ball.”

“There will be moments where we struggle and we will have to defend as a block and try to overcome that and gain more possession.”

Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt agreed with his coach Tuchel and stressed the importance of preventing City’s midfield from supporting his attack, especially Champions League top scorer Erling Haaland.

De Ligt said, “Obviously, it will be a difficult match. It is important that our defense be well organized. Haaland is a great player, but it will be difficult for him if he does not get good passes from his teammates.”

Bayern announced yesterday that its striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will miss the match due to a knee injury. Tuchel said he has a short list of alternatives.

He added, “There is no reason why Serge Gnabry cannot play in attack. He may not have the great length, but Thomas Muller and Sadio Mane do.”

However, the German coach admitted that the absence of his Cameroonian striker would be effective when defending in free kicks.