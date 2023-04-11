The memes, relentless with the defeat of Nacional against Junior

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
National vs. Junior. Didier Moreno’s celebration.
Jaiver Nieto – THE WEATHER
National vs. Junior. Didier Moreno’s celebration.
This is how the surprising defeat of those led by Paulo Autuori was experienced on social networks.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Junior de Barranquilla, who came from one of the worst moments in his history, surprised Atlético Nacional this Monday, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, and once again got into the fight for qualifying for the semifinals of the 2023-I League.
Without playing well, and with a goal in which two of the players most resisted by the fans, Cariaco González and Didier Moreno, participated, those led by Hernán Darío Gómez achieved a noisy 0-1 victory, to be two points behind eighth place.
On the Nacional side, discontent is growing with the work of DT Paulo Autuori, who continues to fail to achieve a round performance from his team, even though he is still among the top eight in the League.
The best memes of Junior’s triumph
On social networks, as soon as the game ended, there was no mercy with the defeat of Nacional and with what was achieved by those led by Hernán Darío Gómez, one of the protagonists of the fan reactions.
These are the best memes left by Junior’s victory at Atanasio:
The boys going to Twitter del Nacional to write to them about everything pic.twitter.com/mwhJTXMh8w
— (@Anthony3r) April 11, 2023
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#memes #relentless #defeat #Nacional #Junior
Leave a Reply