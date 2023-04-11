Tuesday, April 11, 2023
The memes, relentless with the defeat of Nacional against Junior

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 11, 2023
in Sports
0
The memes, relentless with the defeat of Nacional against Junior


close

National vs. Junior

National vs. Junior. Didier Moreno’s celebration.

Photo:

Jaiver Nieto – THE WEATHER

National vs. Junior. Didier Moreno’s celebration.

This is how the surprising defeat of those led by Paulo Autuori was experienced on social networks.

Junior de Barranquilla, who came from one of the worst moments in his history, surprised Atlético Nacional this Monday, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, and once again got into the fight for qualifying for the semifinals of the 2023-I League.

Without playing well, and with a goal in which two of the players most resisted by the fans, Cariaco González and Didier Moreno, participated, those led by Hernán Darío Gómez achieved a noisy 0-1 victory, to be two points behind eighth place.

On the Nacional side, discontent is growing with the work of DT Paulo Autuori, who continues to fail to achieve a round performance from his team, even though he is still among the top eight in the League.

The best memes of Junior’s triumph

On social networks, as soon as the game ended, there was no mercy with the defeat of Nacional and with what was achieved by those led by Hernán Darío Gómez, one of the protagonists of the fan reactions.

These are the best memes left by Junior’s victory at Atanasio:

