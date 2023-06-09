Berlin (dpa)

Bayern Munich’s new CEO, Jan-Christian Dresen, said he hoped everyone in the club would live “the values ​​that have always distinguished Bayern”, after those values ​​were questioned during the club’s turbulent months.

“We have to take everyone on this journey, first the team, because sport is the foundation, but also the club staff and the fans,” Driessen said in an interview with Bayern Munich’s website, which was published today, Friday.

He added, “This club has always been distinguished by the atmosphere that resembles the atmosphere of one family, and everyone should feel this confidence.” Dressen has been working at Bayern Munich for ten years, and his last previous position was vice chairman of the board, then he was appointed CEO of the club, to replace Oliver Kahn, who was dismissed in late May.

Bayern Munich had announced the dismissal of Oliver Kahn’s services, as well as Hasan Salihamidzic, a member of the Board of Directors for Sports Affairs, after Bayern Munich won the Bundesliga title for the eleventh consecutive season on May 27.

Bayern Munich has been questioned in the recent period, and Oliver Kahn and Saleh Hamidic have been criticized for, among other things, the dismissal of Julian Nagelsmann as coach last March.

Dressen had been planning to look for new challenges in his career over the summer, but backed out after the club offered him the CEO position. “This is very dear to the heart, so there is nothing wrong with backing out of plans,” Dressen said. This is what Bayern Munich represents to me. He added, “Now I have the advantage of working for an entity that is not unknown to me. I know the club’s structures, and I know the positive force that this club can develop.

