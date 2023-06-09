Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano have reached an agreement to formalize the transfer of Fran García to the Madrid team. Through a statement, the white team has reported the return of the footballer for the next four seasons.
The 23-year-old player returns to what was his home and will be under the orders of Carlo Ancelotti since the preseason. Fran garcía was a signing expected for weeks and arrives to reinforce the left side. Ferland Mendy has had several injuries throughout the season that have prevented him from performing at the highest level, and Ancelotti has had to use Camavinga in that position.
“Fran García belonged to the Real Madrid youth academy since 2013, where he arrived at just 14 years of age, until 2020. He played two seasons at Castilla and made his debut with the Real Madrid first team in 2018”, they point out from the white team .
During his loan at Rayo Vallecano, Fran García played a total of 122 games, in which he scored 5 goals and provided 8 assists.
When will Fran García’s presentation with Real Madrid be?
On Monday, June 12, at 12:00 noon at Real Madrid City, the presentation ceremony for Fran García as a new Real Madrid player will take place, and he will then appear before the media, Real Madrid reported in a statement .
