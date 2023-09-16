The great final blow comes from Bayern Munich who announced a one-year agreement with Serge Ibaka. The Congolese big man with a Spanish passport is therefore returning to Europe after 14 years and over a thousand NBA games under his belt. He started last season in Milwaukee playing only 15 games and then moved to Indiana who immediately cut him, ending his NBA career, but the 1989-born (208 cm) player in Europe can still speak volumes about him. After the arrivals of Kemba Walker (Monaco), Jabari Parker and Willy Hernangomez (Barcelona), here is another NBA caliph for a Euroleague that promises to be stellar.