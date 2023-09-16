In anticipation of Military Civic Parade on the occasion of 213th Anniversary of the Independence of Mexicoor, some merchants went ahead in the Historic Center of Mexico City and They wanted to get their ‘September’.

And by implementing an ingenious strategy to provide the attendees a more comfortable and accessible experience to the whole spectacle of the Mexican forces. Almost almost, in the front row.

From early on, these urban entrepreneurs have arranged wooden crates in the vicinity of the Little Horse Toweron the iconic Avenida Reforma, which are available for a modest fee. price of 25 pesos per unit.

Bara-bara seats! What is the route and what to see?

Reporter Isidro Corro witnessed this initiative and shared it on his social networks, noting that “a group of merchants placed crates on the sidewalk to sell them as seats for people. Each crate costs 25 pesos. Little by little, families begin to arrive. to set aside their places over Reformation.”

The event, headed by the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), will have the notable participation of contingents from the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), the Secretariat of the Navy (Semar) and the National Guard (GN).

As is traditional, the parade will be divided into four sections that include the Armed Forces, Public Security, Government Institutions and Agenciesas well as civil organizations.

The presence of more than 60 military vehicles, 16 thematic vehicles, 11 boats, six aircraft and 23 canine pairs. The estimated duration of the event will be approximately two hours, starting at 10:00 in the morning on Pino Suárez Street, in the heart of the First Square of CDMX.

From there, the military contingents will advance majestically along the plate of the CDMX Zócalo and then continue your journey through the emblematic street May 5th.

The military parade in commemoration of the Independence of Mexico will culminate in the majestic Palace of Fine Arts and will continue through the imposing Paseo de la Reforma Avenue until you reach the iconic Monument to Independenceending its tour in Campo Marte, located in the distinguished area of ​​Polanco.