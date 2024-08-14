On August 17th at 8:30 p.m., the Leverkusen stadium will be the scene of the clash between Stuttgart and Bayer Leverkusen in what will be the final of the German Super Cup.
The Bundesliga, as well as the rest of the competitions, are about to start, if they haven’t already, but before this one does, the final of the German Super Cup will be played in Germany, which will pit Leverkusen against a Stuttgart that wants to be the first this season to beat Xabi Alonso’s team for the title.
Below we will review everything related to the match between both teams:
City: Leverkusen, Germany
Date: Saturday, August 17
Schedule: 20:30 (Spain), 15:30 (Argentina), 12:30 (Mexico)
Stadium: BayArena
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
In Spain The match can be followed live on the Sat channel.
In Argentina It will be seen through Star+ Argentina, in Mexico on Sky HD and on USA on ESPN Sports
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Betis
|
1-1 E
|
Friendly
|
Arsenal
|
4-1 D
|
Friendly
|
Lens
|
2-2 E
|
Friendly
|
Red-White Essen
|
1-2 V
|
Friendly
|
Kaiserslautern
|
0-1 V
|
DFB Pokal
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Athletic Club
|
4-0 V
|
Friendly
|
Sanfrecce Hiroshima
|
2-5 V
|
Friendly
|
Kyoto Sanga
|
3-5 V
|
Friendly
|
Fortuna Sittard
|
3-0 V
|
Friendly
|
Luzern
|
0-0 E
|
Friendly
Bayer Leverkusen have a huge responsibility on their shoulders, as they did not lose to any German team last season, and in fact, this pre-season they have only lost to Arsenal, so in their home country, they are still on a winning streak. A streak they would like to extend to at least get this new trophy, after winning the league and cup last season and having earned themselves the right to be in this final.
The pre-season hasn’t been bad, but it’s true that, being the team that they are, and that raises so much expectation today, they may have fallen a little short of what was expected. Even the heavy defeat against Arsenal may show a little more fragility in this team compared to last year despite the great signings that have been made.
Stuttgart, on the other hand, have the difficult part of the cake: they beat a team that no one in their region has been able to beat for a long time, and even less so in a final. There are several factors in their favour, such as the fact that they lost the last final that Leverkusen played in, so they have an advantage in that respect, and the fact that the team’s pre-season has been magnificent, with several thrashings included.
It is true that they have lost some very important players, such as the centre forward, but the lack of goals is not a problem for the team, so they may be able to save themselves in that aspect. It is also worth noting that they are coming from a second place finish in the Bundesliga last year, which is why they are here, so they will surely put up a more than decent front, and they have ample reasons to also be able to win this match.
Bayer Leverkusen: L. Hradecky, Jonathan Tah, P. Hincapié, E. Tapsoba, Granit Xhaka, Robert Andrich, Arthur Augusto, A. Grimaldo, J. Hofmann, Florian Wirtz and V. Boniface
Stuttgart: A. Nübel, Julian Chabot, A. Rouault, Frans Krätzig, Pascal Stenzel, Angelo Stiller, A. Karazor, J. Leweling, Justin Diehl, Silas and E. Demirović
Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Stuttgart. The season is starting again, the important matches are starting again, and Bayer Leverkusen must return to being the unbeatable team they were last year, at least until the last game in that final, so this match should be theirs.
