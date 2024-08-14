Monterrey will look to return to winning ways this Friday, August 16, when they face Puebla on Matchday 16 of the 2024 Apertura tournament of the Liga MX. Rayados had a terrible performance in the 2024 Leagues Cup, which ended in the dismissal of Fernando Ortiz.
In their last 10 matches against the Camotero team, Monterrey has five wins, four draws and only one loss. Due to this history, the team from the Sultana del Norte will arrive as a clear favorite to take home the three points at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.
Below we tell you about the Rayados players who will not be able to be present in this match due to injury or suspension.
The good news for Monterrey is that it will be able to count on practically its entire roster for the duel against the Camoteros, the bad news is that two important players could miss this match.
They are Sergio Canales and Sebastián Vega. The Spanish midfielder was injured in Rayados’ first match in the Leagues Cup, although his recovery has been good. He has already trained alongside his teammates and could have some minutes against the team from La Franja.
Sebastian Vegas’ case is different. The Chilean defender is working separately after feeling discomfort in his ankle.
Both players are in doubt, but are not completely ruled out of playing against Puebla this Friday.
