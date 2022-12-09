“I’d like to race at least one more MotoGP race. Like Bayliss in Valencia in 2006. But first of all, I’d like to test the Desmosedici, which I think is a very fun bike. It would be a nice gift from Dall’Igna“: words of Alvaro Bautista, which sound like a request to Ducati to return as a wild card to MotoGP, a category it abandoned at the end of 2018. The expert Spanish rider, who turned 38 last November, has shown that he is still fascinated by the premier class of the world championship, so much so as to evoke the prize race of Troy Bayliss at the end of the 2006 season, which ended with the success in Superbike for the Australian. It was a memorable race, engraved in MotoGP history both for the epilogue of the championship dispute between champion Nicky Hayden and Valentino Rossi, and for the incredible victory – by gap – by Bayliss, who left the premier class in mid-2005.

Bautista still has some regrets about how his MotoGP trajectory went: “I think I missed something to show my potential. But you can’t appeal to bad luck, while I feel lucky: because I’m a pilot and just living this life was a dream for me, I’ve had great successes and gone through bad times, but it’s part of life. Perhaps I missed the 250 title and then a competitive bike in MotoGPI don’t know if I would have won, but it would have been nice to have that opportunity“, he said in a long interview granted to Gazzetta dello Sport. The Spaniard also has some regrets about the Aprilia adventure: “They thought they had a wonderful bike and that the problem was the riders. Some time later Albesiano told me they had made a mistake, but I had already given my word to Aspar”.