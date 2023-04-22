Free oral contraception for all women in Italy, regardless of age. The Price and Reimbursement Committee (CPR) of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) has given the green light to the decision to make oral contraception free, for women of all age groups, with a total cost for the state coffers estimated at around 140 million euros a year. This was reported by Quotidiano Sanità, in an interview with Giovanna Scroccaro, president of the Cpr Aifa.

Read also

The green light also today for the reimbursement of drugs for Prep, the so-called pre-exposure anti-HIV prophylaxis. “These are two issues that have been under the agency’s attention for some time – highlights Scroccaro – which required technical time to arrive at a complete evaluation” and the authority’s ‘green light’. “We wanted to complete them before the expiry” of the mandate and the arrival of the reform of the Agency, expected for the summer. Specifically, to make contraception free in Italy “within 3 categories of contraceptive drugs identified and divided by ‘generation’, the cheapest products were evaluated, which were made free. It was in particular the Technical-Scientific Commission that divided the large number of contraceptives available to date by progestogen component, recommending that a certain number of products be made available free of charge for each different ‘generation’ of medicines, guaranteeing a certain overlapping”.

“We – she continues – then analyzed those that had the lowest prices. The cost estimate for the State is around 140 million euros per year, but it is an important decision, which will allow us to expand the number of women who today , perhaps, they considered the cost of these contraceptives too high and for this reason they did not use them. In Italy there has always been little recourse to contraception and this may now change. It is however difficult to say, since there has been no negotiation of prices for these products, that a 25 euro pill is better than those that cost 10 euros”.

As regards Prep (the molecules tenofovir and emtricitabine, currently paid for by the patient), “the decision to make it free was easier: the price paid by the hospitals that purchase these drugs has a minimal impact on expenditure, of some hundreds of thousands of euro. But since there is now important evidence that demonstrates how it can make a great contribution in terms of infection prevention, and if we also think about how important pharmaceutical expenditure is for antiretrovirals, we are making an investment in terms of Health”. The pill that allows you to prevent HIV infection in subjects at risk, “will be distributed through hospitals with a prescription from the infectious disease specialist. It will therefore not be available in pharmacies and to get it, there will have to be an evaluation, in fact, by a specialist”.