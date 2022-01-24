A few hours after its publication, Zombie Survival Mode Battlefield 2042 it was immediately removed from Portal, due to an issue related to the amount of EXP points earned by players. It was in fact possible to level up too quickly, a situation that led DICE to remove the mode after less than 24 hours of publication.

After the news regarding the possible passage to free-to-play of the title, now comes the news regarding the removal of the new Survival Zombie mode, which gave an exaggerated amount of EXP to players, making the title unbalanced. The comment comes directly from Justin Wiebe, senior director at Ripple Effect Studios, a studio he helps Battlefield 2042 with expansions.

As reported by the senior director himself this kind of problem shouldn’t arise in the future, as the decision has been made to strengthen the content review process, so as to avoid similar situations. It therefore seems that the long-awaited title does not manage to break through even with its expansions, after the not entirely positive release.

In some tweets following the one present in this news Wiebe himself admitted that perhaps the idea of ​​wanting to do a zombie mode at all costs has clouded the review, leading to not exactly balanced content. Apparently the desire to publish this new mode has made more than one eye turn to those in charge, causing some problems.

We’ve removed the Zombie’s mode and replaced with Gun Game. Hopefully we can fix it in the future and keep it in alignment with standard game progression. We’ve also tightened our review process to make sure this doesn’t happen again. Thanks for your patience and understanding. – Justin Wiebe (@JA_Wiebe) January 21, 2022

The same senior director he specified that from now on, controls will be tighter, as the EXP obtained in this new mode also unlocked content within the main game, such as weapons, vehicles and much more. The problem, however, as also highlighted by the colleagues of Kotaku, is that many users can create similar content, so that they can quickly access rarer weapons, vehicles and skins.

Furthermore, it should be noted that at the release of the same game, users had created a similar zombie mode, which had the same defect and which DICE immediately corrected in a short time.