Robber rapper, Neima Ezza also rejects the accusations before the investigating judge

Rappers too Neima Ezza, 20 years, e Samy, 18, alias of Amine Ez Ez Zaaraoui and Samy Dhahri, denied in front of the investigating judge in Milan, Manuela Scudieri, of having participated in the robberies that allegedly committed on the evenings of 22 and 23 May 2021 in the Colonne di San Lorenzo area in the Lombard capital. The two rappers ended up under house arrest last Thursday, each accused of having committed two robberies, one of which in competition, against three boys. They both presented themselves in front of the judge today.