Every time a new season arrives Battlefield 2042 It will be inevitable to remember how it went in the beginning. Yes, it was “all out warfare” that is not seen in other war video games, but it was also full of horses mistakes and no history, because the band was going to complain in the most bitter way.

Now, DICE seemed to put in the work so that with each season the game would improve as much as possible. Even so, there was already news that they were working on the next one in the series, since they continued to put a lot of love into the good guy. Battlefield 2042.

Likewise, we have to point out a very particular detail: the game is far from being – as they say – dead. Well this is the seventh season of Battlefield 2042, with its premium season pass and all. If there was no band playing, it would be better not to invest in it, even if they had a well-established “roadmap”.

What must be emphasized is that the community is there, in the game, consuming, buying the battle pass – which lasts a long time – and entering the challenges because in some way, the title has heart, it's just that Its launch wasn't so good and well… now it's a raffle. Be careful, it's not like a No Man's Sky type evolution, but somehow they already managed to half compose the thing. And if you don't believe me, try it now because it will be free.

Raffle the new Battlefield 2042 map?

The new map of Battlefield 2042 It takes us to Chilean lands in a desert-like place where some soldiers are supposedly training and you know, you are a “non-patriot” and then they hire you for the side of the Western capitalists or the Eastern European capitalists. .

What's great about the new map Battlefield 2042 It's that its variation of zones is really good. At the beginning you will see an area devastated by different war conflicts. I'm talking precisely about the mere edge – assuming you're playing Rush -. If you are fortunate enough to have a good team and you advance, you will see that the scenario varies.

You go to an area of ​​gas stations, a small town with its market and then to an industrial area – and I continue to assume that you do manage to advance with your team -. The way the scenarios were designed is so that you try to lock yourself in and cover yourself as much as possible. The thing is that you are playing Battlefield 2042 and bullets do damage buildings and it's very easy to miss those small spaces for cover.

The design of Haven – the name of this map – is to create a shootout like when they tried to grab Chapo when he escaped for the second time. From house to house, opening doors, very closed spaces and then running into the open field looking for cover. If you add to that the fact that there are guided missile launchers and planes with camouflage, then the competition will become very severe and entertaining.

Either my team was very bad or the opportunity to compete is really very severe.

Although Haven is a really great map in which you really have to fight to get ahead, if they have already taken you to the edge of the map, that is, to the very edge, the truth is that they are going to be punishing you right and left. Turning around is going to be somewhat complicated. My servant's experience was seeing how the opposing team only camped and shot from a distance with their snipers.

We should point out that Respawn's points were so well marked that the opposing team already knew where the team was going to return, which is very sad. Now, we are talking about an experience that has not yet been released to the public. When the map is available, those who fail playing “Rush” and end up cornered will suffer Cain's trouble. They would have to have a strategy and better communication than you with the toxic woman who checks your phone in order to save the game.

What is a fact is that the game still gives you time to be able to make the very improbable turn – the one where a Chinese enters the game and runs the team -. The bad thing is that, when the game already seems very lost, the only thing that happens is that the users leave the squad and you have to wait for someone to join to fill the team.

Now, Haven is not the only map that is going to be added to Battlefield 2042, there is also the stadium that they had removed and well, many people were not very happy with that decision. It's not like the game brought back its Verdansk, rather it created a new map so that those who wanted to live that experience for longer and in a more closed way, could enjoy it and start playing there. . The truth is that having these not so open scenarios helps a lot.

Yes there are life improvements, but there are also glitches

Okay, play Battlefield 2042 In a controlled environment it has its advantages, especially since there are not so many people supporting servers, but there are also few enough to set up games so early or, failing that, perform good matchmaking, which ironically did work every time I played.

Choosing “character” – engineer, soldier, etc. – feels much more streamlined, especially if you tend to be changing “class.” Then, the choice of weapons, well, there is not much to lose. Their system works and is efficient. Heck, setting up loudouts is far from a pain for gamers. Also, the experience of finding games quickly, well, it worked.

Now, what is still there is the physics of the game that is far from having perfect or even excellent efficiency. When you are knocked out, your character may be left with one leg stuck in a wall, crooked, or in a really weird position. The truth is that although this is a kind of hallmark of the series, they should try to make it not so exaggeratedly bad.

Personally, I feel there are many areas of opportunity to overcome with the functionality of this game. We have not reached that promised degree of excellence. The fun factor has improved a lot. The experience doesn't feel so broken anymore, I could even tell you that the game already feels soulful, but something is still missing and it may be too late for them to fix it, since we are already in the seventh season.

This will be a good battle pass to play

What I must applaud is that the battle pass continues to be something applaudable, notable, outstanding. Lots of aesthetic content to unlock. No more suffering from pay 2 win or something like that. Those 100 levels are going to get even and if you have friends to play with, well the truth is, the better.

The premium pass will only give you some “bragging rights”, that is, objects to show off that “I do have my colored assault rifle and you don't”, which is not bad, in the end the colored ones do not play, but They do dress and give personality. I think this monetization strategy must be working and there is a reason they implemented it this way. EA doesn't mess around and when something doesn't work, they don't force it. And in this case, they let the experience of Battlefield 2042 kept flowing.

As I said, we are very far from being at that climax where we could say that this Battlefield It is on par with 4 or 1, which was the last really successful one, but what is a fact is that 2042 is on the path to redemption.

The truth is that the best thing you can do is enter the free trial period that it will have during its opening weekend. Only that way you will see if the new battle pass is really worth it or they are just faking insanity at DICE. Excited for this new season? Don't forget to follow the conversation on our Discord and also our news in Google

