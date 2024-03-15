Putin: Ukraine is trying to disrupt presidential elections by striking Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke for the first time about the attacks of Ukrainian military and sabotage groups on the Belgorod and Kursk regions, which were carried out for three days, from March 12 to 14.

In his opinion, with these strikes the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) tried to shift attention from the situation on the contact line in the special operation zone.

Putin announced two and a half thousand saboteurs who attacked the border

According to the data announced by the president on March 15 at an operational meeting with permanent members of the Security Council, units of over 2.5 thousand saboteurs, as well as 35 tanks and approximately 40 armored combat vehicles, tried to attack the Belgorod and Kursk regions. According to him, special forces, foreign mercenaries and support forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were used.

Photo: Viacheslav Ratynskyi / Reuters

Four attacks were launched in the Belgorod region and one in the Kursk region, “with the aim of entering and consolidating on Russian territory,” as Putin considered.

Despite this, the saboteurs escaped. “The enemy had no success in any of the directions. “Everywhere he was thrown back and retreated, or rather, he fled with heavy losses,” Putin said. According to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces and sabotage groups lost about 60 percent of their personnel, as well as half of their armored vehicles, during the days of fighting.

The purpose of these actions, senseless from a military point of view and criminal from a humanitarian point of view, is, as already mentioned, an attempt to interfere with the presidential elections in Russia. I am sure that our people, the people of Russia, will respond to this with even greater unity Vladimir Putin President of Russia

He added that attempts to intimidate the “multinational people of Russia” are fruitless, and this will never happen, and also stated that the strikes will not go unpunished.

Russian presidential elections in the LPR Photo: Stanislav Krasilnikov / RIA Novosti

Putin also promised the necessary assistance and support to the affected civilians and their families.

All attempts at attacks by saboteurs were stopped

Earlier on March 15, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on the suppression of all attempts by Ukrainian sabotage groups to break into the territory of the Belgorod and Kursk regions over the past three days. According to the department, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost 1.5 thousand fighters, of which about 500 were lost forever. In addition, Russian military personnel managed to knock out 18 tanks and 23 armored combat vehicles of the enemy.

The Ministry of Defense also revealed details of how Ukrainian formations carried out one of their operations. It is reported that on March 14, at about 16:30 Moscow time, approximately 30 Ukrainian military personnel, using the terrain, landed from two Mi-8 helicopters a kilometer from the Russian-Ukrainian border. They then moved towards the village of Kozinka, Belgorod region, where they entered several houses on its outskirts.

When attempting to advance further, the saboteurs were stopped by the Russian Armed Forces and FSB border guards. They were hit by artillery and aerial bombs.