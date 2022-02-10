That Battlefield 2042 did not have a great success it was clear from the beginning, starting from the small number of maps and modes in multiplayer, but above all for the lack of a campaign mode with a story to live and carry on, which millions of players practically gave for granted (especially given the recent success of the competitors). For this and for the possibility that the game will even become free-to-play, unsatisfied users have launched a petition on Change.org, a collection of signatures to obtain refunds for those who have purchased Battlefield 2042.

At the time of writing, that petition has exceeded quota 124,000 signaturesdefinitely very many, and that say a lot about how many users are currently on a war footing against the first-person shooter of IT’S AT.

We remind you that the petition, to reach the quota requested by Change.org, should arrive to collect 150,000 signaturesand therefore the result seems very close.

Among other reasons, always reported on the site, many of the consumers were burned by the fact that HE SAYS and EA would not keep many of the promises that were made at the launch of the game, leading them to define the title as “unplayable”.

The gambling community does not intend to tolerate what has been defined, quoting the petition verbatim, “abuse and bullying by multi-billion dollar corporations that create incomplete games and false advertisements”.

The fact that Battlefield 2042 can become a Free-to-play and the parallel “flop” of Call of Duty Vanguard on the other front (which with the mammoth success of Call of Duty Warzone it seems that he has given himself the proverbial “shot in the foot”), are evidence of a market that is definitely changing and turning to very different shores.

We do not yet know how this delicate situation will be resolved, but if the intention of DICE and Electronic Arts is to find a solution by saving what can be saved, they must do it quickly.