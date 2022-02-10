The managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, said this Thursday, 10, that the governments of developing countries face the challenge of balancing strong economic growth with a scenario of more restricted global financing.

“The challenges and risks are high,” said Kristalina, at a virtual event organized by the Global Center for Development.

And he highlighted: “But this moment in which we live is an opportunity to build our future, a stronger, more sustainable and more inclusive economy.”

