Speak about Battlefield 2042 it is now like shooting the Red Cross. After talking about the refunds granted by Steam, even exceeding the normal figures to be able to request it, it seems that the latest FPS DICE is slowly depopulating, approaching its numbers to Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V, released respectively in 2016 and 2018.

Both Battlefield V and Battlefield 1 now have more players than # Battlefield2042 on Steam. You hate to see it. pic.twitter.com/S9Wtlwt2Zl – Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 12, 2022

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

It was the reporter Tom Henderson pointed out the trend, publishing the excerpt of Steam Charts, with data relating to the active players of the three titles. Therefore, the three big updates were not enough to raise the situation as mentioned above, with players who seem to wait for better times, especially considering DICE’s plans for Season 1 and the new Exposure map.

It is clear, however, that the numbers may vary from moment to moment and only Steam is taken as a reference, but all of this is very indicative. If the new expansion does not improve the performance, we would be faced with an epochal thud.