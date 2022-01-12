The order was signed by the president Alberto Cirio

Turin – After the cases of wild boar dead of African swine fever between Piedmont and Liguria, the Piedmont Region has suspended hunting throughout the province of Alessandria until January 31, 2022. The order was signed this evening by President Alberto Cirio.

As a precaution, an area of ​​114 municipalities was considered a “red zone”: 78 in Piedmont and 36 in Liguria.