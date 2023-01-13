Ein Kampfpanzer is a fearsome weapon system that can unleash devastation in battle. On the other hand, it’s just a motor vehicle on tracks. The Leopard 2 is something like the Golf of the German tank industry: an all-rounder with global standing, which, according to the manufacturer, rolled off the assembly line more than 3,500 times. Ukraine knows that too. Kyiv has been pushing for Leopard 2 delivery for months. Because they would significantly increase the chances of success for future offensives against the Russian occupiers.

Should the resistance in the federal government continue to dwindle and Germany, which always has to agree, give the green light for the further export of Leopard 2 main battle tanks, another question arises: which Leopard 2 should it be? Because the differences between the individual versions of the tank, which has been in series production since 1978, are significant. See golf.

From the long list of versions, optional retrofit options and specifications for foreign customers, the four that are still advertised on the website of the German tank manufacturer Krauss-Maffei Wegmann play a particularly important role with a view to the Ukraine.

A 1500 hp engine

The oldest is the Leopard 2A4, which was manufactured from the mid-1980s. From today’s perspective, this version is still a usable main battle tank. It is still operated by a number of armies, even within NATO. Polish armored troops drive it. Shortly before Christmas, Slovakia received the first of a tranche of 15 Leopard 2A4s from Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD). The deal was part of a ring exchange. For this purpose, Bratislava supplied armored personnel carriers of Soviet origin to Ukraine. Turkey has used the 2A4 in offensives against the YPG and the Islamic State in recent years. However, he did not encounter equal opponents there.

In common with the later versions, the Leopard 2A4 shares features that give the four crew members a good balance of the three most important performance criteria of a main battle tank – firepower, mobility and protection: It features a 120 mm smoothbore gun, with which it can stand out from the ride out to fight enemy targets. Also installed in the 2A4 is a 1500 hp engine, with the help of which the tank can accelerate to almost 70 kilometers per hour with a range of 450 kilometers. It also features composite armor, so named because it’s made up of multiple layers.

Nevertheless, the 2A4 version also has features that make it look old compared to younger versions. It is only insufficiently protected against modern anti-tank weapons, mines or large-caliber ammunition. The cannon is less effective and the fire control technology no longer meets the requirements, which is why the Bundeswehr no longer has a single 2A4 in its inventory.

Protection against booby traps, mines and bazooka fire

The Leopard 2A5 is already further along. It is an upgraded variant of the Leopard 2, which was converted between 1995 and 2002. Its protection against booby traps, mines and anti-tank fire has been improved – manufacturer Krauss-Maffei Wegmann speaks of “passive all-round protection”. With improved means of observation, the four soldiers in the 2A5 can also detect opponents over long distances. Also, the ability to engage targets has been increased with the help of a digital fire control computer. The Leopard 2A5 is widely used. The Swedish armored forces, for example, maintain larger stocks, as does the Polish army. The Bundeswehr no longer uses the 2A5 in their associations. She last maintained only 19 copies, at the combat training center of the army.