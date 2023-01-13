It was the last team that still hadn’t communicated its own team principal for the 2023 season, and in mid-January he did so by announcing a surprising coup: to replace Jost Capito in Williams from 20 February he will in fact be the British engineer James Vowles, which will join the historic home of Grove just before pre-season testing in Sakhir, Bahrain. A name that is anything but secondary in the panorama of Formula 1, even more for the high-level career that Felbridge’s 43 boasts.

Even before his long experience with the Mercedesstarted in 2010 and strengthened in 2019 with the promotion to the role of Strategy manager from the Brackley team, Vowles had also worked for Brawn GP in 2009, a team that was crowned constructors’ world champion that year. Subsequently, the long relationship with Mercedes translated into the victory of another eight world titles, useful for increasing the level of a respectable curriculum.

NEWS 📰: James Vowles to join @WilliamsRacing as Team Principal. We thank James for his enormous contribution to the team during his 20 years with us and wish him success in his new role. — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) January 13, 2023

The Mercedes team principal was the first to recognize him Toto Wolffwhich from now on becomes its counterpart: “Having worked with him since I first joined the team in 2013 – he said in the statement published by Williams – i know how much it is diligent, capable and talented, and I have taken great satisfaction in watching James grow and develop over the past ten years. Though we are naturally sad to have to say goodbye, we wish him every success and we are delighted that he takes the next step in his career with Williams, a strong technical partner of ours and a place close to my heart.”