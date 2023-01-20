Rakov: laboratory information system will speed up diagnostics in Moscow hospitals

In the laboratories of hospitals in Moscow, the introduction of a unified laboratory information system (LIS) has begun – this is a completely domestic development that allows you to automate all the processes of laboratory research and convert documentation into electronic form. Anastasia Rakova, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development, announced the launch of the pilot project.

“The project will make it possible to combine databases with the results of all laboratory tests into a single digital environment. Thanks to this, now not only doctors, but also employees of the laboratory service have access to the dynamics of key indicators of patient health, even if a person has previously taken tests in another hospital,” the Vice Mayor said.

The new system is fully integrated with EMIAS, thanks to which the results of biochemical, clinical studies and PCR will be promptly received by the doctor. This will allow doctors to make decisions and prescribe treatment faster. It is planned to install a unified system in all hospital laboratories in Moscow by the end of 2024, Rakova noted.

Step 1. The hospital doctor generates an electronic referral for a laboratory test in UMIAS, after which the application is automatically uploaded to the LIS; Step 2. After taking the biomaterial from the patient, individual barcodes are assigned to the samples. In the laboratory, they are read by analyzer devices, which then automatically transfer the results of the research to the LIS in electronic form; Step 2. The results of the studies are automatically uploaded to the EMIAS after validation and become available in the patient's electronic medical record to all doctors of the medical institution. LIS can be customized to the needs of each hospital. Thanks to the development of additional software, LIS can adapt to any medical equipment, while before its advent, laboratories selected and purchased such systems on their own.

LIS was created with the participation of Moscow’s leading medical experts. They took into account the accumulated experience of conducting laboratory research in the institutions of the capital’s medicine, as well as in commercial laboratories. This made it possible to create a system for all diagnostic laboratories, which is based on modern technologies and advanced techniques.

For the pathomorphological laboratories of Moscow hospitals, an analogue of the LIS was introduced in Moscow – it also allows you to automate all stages of histological studies, brings the work of laboratories to uniform standards and is fully integrated with EMIAS.

The Social Development Complex emphasizes that Moscow has been digitizing medicine for more than 10 years. The unified digital healthcare platform remains the backbone of this process. It provides personalized management of each patient at all stages: from diagnosis and treatment to follow-up. Thanks to the platform, all data on the health status of citizens is available online to both doctors and patients themselves.