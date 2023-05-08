Home page politics

From: Marcus Gable

Another drone incident in Crimea. However, with a view to the counter-offensive, Ukraine warns of an “emotional disappointment”.

Sevastopol – Is this a sign of an imminent battle for Crimea? Ukraine is said to have fired more than ten drones in the night on the peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014. The main goal was apparently Sevastopol in the south-west. The Moscow-appointed governor of the largest city in Crimea wrote on Telegram that no facilities had been damaged.

Mikhail Rasvozhayev further explained that a drone got out of control and crashed in a forest area five kilometers away. Officials from the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Emergency Situations found wreckage. Two more drones were shot down over the water, according to a confidante of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin. His conclusion: the air raid was repelled.

Air raid on Crimea? Sevastopol is said to have been one of the targets

Other Telegram channels, which are monitoring the situation in the Ukraine war, reported according to the news agency Reuters of explosions in Sevastopol and the northern resort town of Saky, among others. The latter houses a military airfield that was severely damaged in August 2022.

Meanwhile, Telegram channel Baza, which has ties to Russian law enforcement agencies, wrote that a crater five by six meters wide and six meters deep was discovered near the village of Novodolinka as early as Saturday afternoon (May 6). Various metal parts of an unidentified object were found on site.

As is so often the case, the information could not be checked independently. However, the incidents in Crimea have increased recently. A fuel depot caught fire a few days ago. Although Kiev did not take responsibility in any of the cases, it did say that the destruction of infrastructure was a preparation for the much-heralded counter-offensive.

View of the Crimean Bridge (archive image) © IMAGO/Dmitry Makeev

Ukraine before counter-offensive – Minister of Defense dampens expectations

However, the long-planned advance is giving the Ukrainian leadership similar headaches as the Russians are sure to be. Defense Minister Oleksiy Resnikov said a few days ago that the troops were ready, loudly Washington Post However, he warned against too high expectations. “Most people are waiting for something big,” he is quoted as saying, which is why the actual attack could lead to “emotional disappointment”.

Like many allies, he certainly has the first massive counter-offensive in the fall in mind. At that time, the defenders against the invaders reconquered large parts of their national territory and pushed the Russian troops back behind their national borders. (mg)