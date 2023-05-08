Away successes also for Città di Falconara and TikiTaka Francavilla in game-1 of the playoffs
The four sisters start in fourth place in the Scudetto playoffs of the Women’s Serie A futsal. Pescara, Bitonto, Città di Falconara and TikiTaka Francavilla win away in game-1 of the quarterfinals. Adriatic recovery on the Pelletterie field: Jessika Manieri opens the match, Belli and a brace from Boutimah close the accounts in the second half, it’s 4-0. Same result (5-2) for Bitonto and TikiTaka Francavilla, victorious respectively on Vip and Kick Off. Rozo and Ferrara push the Citizens to Fiano Romano, 8-3 to Lazio.
The first round of the playout salvation is won by Irpinia: a goal by Captain Braccia decides the match against Audace Verona. In seven days the third relegation will be decided after the regular season vis Fondi and Italcave Statte.
