The four sisters start in fourth place in the Scudetto playoffs of the Women’s Serie A futsal. Pescara, Bitonto, Città di Falconara and TikiTaka Francavilla win away in game-1 of the quarterfinals. Adriatic recovery on the Pelletterie field: Jessika Manieri opens the match, Belli and a brace from Boutimah close the accounts in the second half, it’s 4-0. Same result (5-2) for Bitonto and TikiTaka Francavilla, victorious respectively on Vip and Kick Off. Rozo and Ferrara push the Citizens to Fiano Romano, 8-3 to Lazio.