A little more than two years after the remembered fight between Sebastian Battagliathen coach of Club Atlético Boca Juniors of Argentina, and Agustín Almendrawho played for the “Xeneize” team and today plays for Racing, the footballer with the most titles in the club's history decided to break the silence and tell why he was separated from the team at the end of February 2022.
“The rules are there to be followed. If not, it's anything. Everyone does what they want. You are in a group and you are part of this. There is a head, a coach and a management part,” he began in the format Libero Versus of the Chanel TyC Sports.
“As a player you won everything, but as a coach you are a disaster,” Battaglia stated that Almendra told him in the middle of practice. “I'm going to say it because I don't have any problem. He told me that part and there is another part, where he tells me: 'You won four Libertadores by far'. Thank goodness, you only won four, ha…” Battaglia revealed
“Maybe they eat your head from another place and confuse you, and they come to training thinking one thing that perhaps the coach thinks another. If I see that he is not doing well or doing things well, I have to choose. If not, why are you there? “She said.
It is worth remembering that no one won as many titles as Battaglia as a Boca Juniors player, with 17 crowns: 4 Libertadores Cups, 2 Intercontinental Cups, 7 First Division Championships, 1 South American Cup and 3 South American Cup Winners' Cups. He also won three local tournaments as coach.
Although he is a very talented player, Almendra was the protagonist of several acts of indiscipline in recent years and that led him to not be able to consolidate as he could have. Absences from training, bad attitudes and this remembered fight of which Battaglia has just provided details. It will be difficult for him to succeed…
